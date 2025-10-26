China’s Delivery Revolution

China is racing ahead in yet another industry of the future — automated delivery vehicles and systems. But can it avoid the over-production and cut-throat pricing that previously marred the development of solar panels, electric vehicles and other pioneering sectors?
The Entity List has become one of America’s favorite weapons in its economic arsenal. The Trump administration just increased it by more than 20,000 companies, provoking ire from Beijing and putting it at the center of this month’s sudden and dramatic deterioration in Sino-U.S. relations.