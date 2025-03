Baidu Apollo's ride-hailing service, Apollo Go, in Shenzhen's Nanshan District. Credit: Baidu, Inc.

When Chinese leader Xi Jinping hosted a rare meeting with private sector business leaders last month there was one glaring omission from the guest list: Robin Li, the 56-year-old founder and chief executive of Baidu. Baidu's SEC Form 424B4 prospectus form, filed prior to the company's IPO. Credit: NASDAQ Once hailed as the “pride of China”, Li created Baidu as “China’s Google,” and the company was long recognized as a core member of China’s tech elite. In the 2010s, the s