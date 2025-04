Image generated using OpenAI’s ChatGPT with DALL·E, 2025

When Craig Allen, then-president of the U.S.-China Business Council, met with the governor of one of China’s poorest agricultural provinces last year, he was surprised by the governor’s economic policy goals. Anhui, which is overwhelmingly rural, is hardly one of China’s top manufacturing hubs, and yet the governor rattled off a list of advanced industries he planned to prioritize: semiconductors, software, biotechnology, robotics, aerospace, batteries, and new energy vehicles — “neatl