Cycling into the Future

An aerial view of construction on the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Zhenfeng, Guizhou, January 17, 2025. Upon its completion, the structure will stand 625 meters above the canyon floor. Credit: Lei Sheng/VCG via Getty Images

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

My most vivid encounter with the engineering state occurred, in classic Chinese fashion, on a bicycle. In the summer of 2021, I traveled with two friends deep into China’s southwest. Over five days, we cycled nearly four hundred miles through Guizhou province and arrived in the city of Chongqing. Rather than riding a Flying Pigeon — ­the comfortable but single-­geared bike from the Maoist era, available only in black — ­I was flying through on a Giant racing bike, which was fabul