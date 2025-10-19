“A Really Powerful Tool”

Illustration by Nate Kitch

At the beginning of Donald Trump’s first presidency, export control lawyer Doug Jacobson urged senior Commerce Department officials to release his client from the binds of an obscure policy tool that was making it difficult to buy American products. The introduction to the Entity List. Credit: eCFR Jacobson says the Singaporean company he represented was “in limbo” when he made his appeal to senior aides to Wilbur Ross, the newly confirmed commerce secretary. The Obama administration