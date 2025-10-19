“A Really Powerful Tool”

The Entity List has become one of America’s favorite weapons in its economic arsenal. The Trump administration just increased it by more than 20,000 companies, provoking ire from Beijing and putting it at the center of this month’s sudden and dramatic deterioration in Sino-U.S. relations.
At the height of the pandemic, Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac was a hero and one of the country’s most promising companies. But its success masked a protracted dispute between rival investors and management for control of the cash-rich company. The Wire China investigates what went wrong.