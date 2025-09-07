logo for print

Walling Off China

Under President Donald Trump, a strategy built over two administrations to keep China behind in the AI race is adrift. Through interviews with more than two dozen former and current U.S. officials, The Wire China explores the genesis — and unwinding — of Washington’s export controls on computer chips.

Cover Story

Cycling into the Future

In an extract from his new book, Breakneck, Dan Wang hops on his bike to explore how China’s problems throw America’s into stark relief. How is it, he asks while biking through Guizhou, that China’s poorest provinces have better infrastructure than America’s richest states.

Navigate China's Business Landscape with Confidence.

  • Gain visibility into supplier risks
  • Easily manage trade compliance
  • Conduct in-depth due diligence
Learn More

The Wire China Archives

Read More Articles