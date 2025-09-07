Walling Off China

Under President Donald Trump, a strategy built over two administrations to keep China behind in the AI race is adrift. Through interviews with more than two dozen former and current U.S. officials, The Wire China explores the genesis — and unwinding — of Washington’s export controls on computer chips.
In an extract from his new book, Breakneck, Dan Wang hops on his bike to explore how China’s problems throw America’s into stark relief. How is it, he asks while biking through Guizhou, that China’s poorest provinces have better infrastructure than America’s richest states.