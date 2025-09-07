Walling Off China

Illustration by Sam Ward

President Joe Biden’s staff spent the first two years of his presidency preparing one of the most consequential foreign policy decisions of the decade: an arsenal of export controls aimed at hobbling China’s ascent in chipmaking and artificial intelligence. A100 and H100 Nvidia Tensor Core GPUs. At stake, they believed, was America’s lead in AI, which officials viewed as critical for national security. But the costs were also high. They would need to force U.S. allies to comply