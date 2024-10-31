TSMC’s Huawei Headache

Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP Images

When news broke that Huawei had gotten its hands on chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the immediate question was: How? The addition of Huawei to the Entity List, May 21, 2019. The Chinese telecoms giant is sanctioned by the U.S., restricting companies worldwide from selling products to it that contain American technology, including nearly all advanced semiconductors. TSMC, meanwhile, only supplies to around 500 companies globally, meaning the world’s