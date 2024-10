Illustration by Nate Kitch

Two years ago, the Biden administration fired the first shot in the great AI arms race of the twenty-first century. By announcing sweeping export controls on October 7th, 2022, the U.S. government leveraged American companies’ strength in semiconductors to block China’s access to the most high performance chips — those used in training and running advanced AI models. The stated goal was to prevent U.S. chips from aiding China’s military modernization, but given the transformatio