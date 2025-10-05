Lael Brainard on Keeping the Dollar Dominant

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

During the last three Democratic administrations, Lael Brainard has wrestled with China economic issues in different senior government roles. The daughter of a U.S. diplomat posted in then-Communist Poland, she has focused on international issues for most of her life. During the Clinton administration, she was a top international official in the National Economic Council as Washington negotiated a World Trade Organization deal with Beijing. During the Obama administration, she was the Treasury u