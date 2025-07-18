logo for print

Janet Yellen on the Challenges of Dealing With China, Trump — and Biden

The former Treasury Secretary and Fed chair discusses why tariffs won't work, her efforts to rebuild relations with China under Biden and her issues working within the administration.

The Company that Refuses to Decouple

Walmart should be in trouble in China, where its competitors are in retreat and its sourcing operations have been criticised by both Beijing and Washington. But the American retailer seems to have found a way forward in a difficult sector and remains one of the biggest benefactors of China-U.S. trade.

