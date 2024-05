Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a session at the China Development Forum, held in Beijing, March 24, 2024. Credit: Tatan Syuflana via AP Photos

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

After years of making record profits in China, U.S. big tech companies now appear to be fighting a losing battle in the country. Apple and Tesla’s China sales have precipitously declined as Huawei and several Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers make increasingly competitive products. Combine this with China’s flagging economy, deteriorating business environment, and mounting concerns about the geopolitical risks of depending on the country, and it’s clear that the business honeymoo