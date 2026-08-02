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From “Hide and Bide” to “Loud and Proud”

Not content to run the world’s second most powerful country for a decade, Xi Jinping set about changing everything everywhere all at once. In an excerpt from their new book, Steve Tsang and Olivia Cheung examine how Xi seized personal control of China’s foreign policy apparatuses.

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Nvidia’s China Partners and the PLA

Around a fifth of the Chinese companies that Nvidia lists as partners have also won bids to supply China’s defense industry, including the People’s Liberation Army itself, according to procurement records.

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The Wire China Archives

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