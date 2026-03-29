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Eleven Days, Part I

On the eve of the 25th anniversary of the Hainan spy plane crisis, The Wire China talks with participants and reviews first-person accounts of the incident.

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The Wire China Podcast

Covering China like no one else.

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

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