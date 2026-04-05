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Eleven Days, Part II

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Hainan spy plane crisis, The Wire China is publishing the second installment of its discussions with people who participated in the dramatic showdown. For Part I see our March 29 cover article.

Cover Story

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