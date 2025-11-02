A Bitter Harvest

Illustration by Luis Grañena

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

In June, Kash Patel, the combative pundit-turned-FBI director, made an alarming announcement. A young Chinese researcher at the University of Michigan had been arrested by federal agents after allegedly helping to smuggle a fungus into the United States called Fusarium graminearum, “an agroterrorism agent,” Patel said on X. A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office on charges brought against Jian and Liu, June 3, 2025. Credit: DOJ The widely-studied fungus can cause head blight,