logo for print

David Zweig on the Academic Chill Between the U.S. and China

The social scientist and author discusses the fallout from the Trump administration’s China Initiative and how the U.S. should approach academic links with its strategic rival.

Cover Story

The Green Leap

From solar panels to electric vehicles, China dominates several of the technologies needed for the green energy transition. But can the U.S. find a way to leapfrog China and win the next generation of clean tech?

Navigate China's Business Landscape with Confidence.

  • Gain visibility into supplier risks
  • Easily manage trade compliance
  • Conduct in-depth due diligence
Learn More

The Wire China Archives

Read More Articles