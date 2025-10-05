China Plans, America Reacts

President Donald Trump signs proclamations and Executive Orders in the Oval Office, Washington, D.C., September 25, 2025. Credit: The White House via Flickr

China’s leaders are hard at work putting the finishing touches on the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan. Meanwhile, since the beginning of his second term, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a record 205 executive orders and signed only a handful of bills into law. The comparison is striking: While China has a strategic planning process, America has neither a plan nor a strategy. 'Strive to fully complete the Five-Year Plan ahead of schedule and above quota', 1956. Credit: PC-19