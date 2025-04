Xiaomi's SU7 electric vehicle. Credit: Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun via X

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The intense rivalry between Chinese auto companies has helped drive the country to pole position in the global race to develop self-driving cars. But as the speed of travel accelerates, concerns are rising that the industry is taking on too many risks. A section of the timeline of the SU7 collision. Before the collision, the 'Navigate on Autopilot' (NOA) system indicated 'obstacles ahead'. See full translation. Late last month, a SU7 electric vehicle manufactured by Xiaomi had its autopilo