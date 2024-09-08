China’s Luxury Liquor

A worker checks bottles of beer on the assembly line of China Resources Snow Breweries Ltd., a joint venture between SABMiller and China Resources Enterprises, in the Xiangxi Economic Development Zone in Hunan, February 9, 2017. Credit: ChinaImages via Depositphotos China’s beer market — the world’s largest by sales — is going upscale. Beer sales in China rose by 8 percent last year to reach more than $26 billion, according to consulting firm Guanyan World Data Center — a rise partly driven by increased consumption of more expensively priced, premium beers that particularly appeal to younger Chinese drinkers. https://youtu.be/bxlCjYlUmwk?si=GEqujSA3-_F5cW9q A CCTV video covering the 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival, which ran Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.