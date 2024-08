Illustration by Pete Ryan

In May, the University of California, San Diego dispatched 11 green energy scholars to China on a fact-finding mission. With Chinese colleagues at Fudan University in Shanghai, the American scholars discussed solar supply chains, industrial policy, critical minerals and other topics related to the energy transition. In Hefei, they toured state-of-the-art electric vehicle and battery factories owned by Nio, Volkswagen and Gotion High-tech, the second largest battery manufacturer in the world.&nbs