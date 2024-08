A software engineer at ASML. Credit: ASML

Almost a year after the Netherlands introduced export controls on advanced semiconductor equipment — urged on by Washington — the country’s most important chip company is doing more business in China than ever. ASML’s latest results, released last month, show China has been its single biggest customer for the last four quarters, with almost half of the company’s 11.5 billion euros ($12.5 billion) sales shipped there so far in 2024. Eindhoven-based ASML is the world’s only