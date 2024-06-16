logo for print

The Rare Earth Rumble

A corporate drama in Australia has high stakes for the West’s quest to build a critical minerals supply chain independent of China.

Cover Story

The Case for Deterrence

Xi Jinping has made his desire to subjugate Taiwan known. The U.S. and its allies should take him at his word and take several urgent steps to convince him that such an action would be a grave miscalculation.

