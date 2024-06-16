The Rare Earth Rumble

An aerial photo of Northern Minerals’ Browns Range mining complex in the East Kimberley Region, Western Australia. Credit: Northern Minerals

Northern Minerals may be a small fish in the big pond of Australian mining companies, but it has recently become ensnared in a corporate tussle that has forced the country’s government to risk its relations with China. A document signed by Jim Chalmers ordering a group of investors to reduce their holdings in Northern Minerals, June 2, 2024. Credit: Australian Government Earlier this month, Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers ordered a group of investors linked to a Chinese minin