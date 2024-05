A worker at a semiconductor fab in Binzhou, Shandong province, China, January 9, 2022. Credit: FeatureChina via AP Images

Since 2022, the U.S. has allocated tens of billions of dollars towards bringing more semiconductor production to its own shores. But as the U.S. zones in on the high end of the market, a new set of questions has arisen: is China poised to become a global hub for older, less advanced “legacy” semiconductors — and if so, how much does this matter? TOPPING THE SECOND-TIER According to research by Boston Consulting Group and the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the U.S. will