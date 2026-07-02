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Nvidia Uses The Specter of Huawei to Make Its Chip Exports Case

Before Nvidia won approval to sell more chips to China, it told the U.S. government that Huawei could have enough chips to satisfy global demand.

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Mr Yu’s Dream Machine

Yu Hao, founder of Dreame Technology, believes he has found a better way to fund and build a sprawling conglomerate in China. His business model relies on other people’s money. The Chinese Communist Party is starting to take notice.
Cover Story

Mr Yu’s Dream Machine

Yu Hao, founder of Dreame Technology, believes he has found a better way to fund and build a sprawling conglomerate in China. His business model relies on other people’s money. The Chinese Communist Party is...

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Asia Society France’s Paris Summer Summit 2026

The flagship annual Paris Summer Summit returns on July 9th at Columbia Global Paris Center for a full day of debate, dialogue and fresh perspectives on Asia and the world, covering AI, robotics, geopolitics, geoeconomics, society, culture & more!

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