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Surrounding American AI from the South

In its race to lead critical emerging technologies, China is working to expand adoption of its AI models and standards in the Global South. The Wire China looks at three very different countries in Southeast Asia to assess its progress.

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Whatever Happened to Jupiter?

The Wire China Podcast

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

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