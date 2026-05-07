The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

‘Plastic shock’ hits Asia as Iran oil crisis strangles supplies — Shortage of petrochemical inputs drives up prices of packaging for food and medical products.

The New York Times

War and Energy Shortages Boost China’s Influence in Asia — The war in Iran has left China’s neighbors appealing for help, handing Beijing the kind of sway it has long sought.

Voters Exposed the Limits of China’s Cozy Ties to Orban — Beijing depended on Hungary’s outgoing leader, Viktor Orban, to gain a toehold in Europe. A giant battery factory proved a step too far.

China Sentences 2 Former Defense Ministers on Bribery Charges — Gen. Wei Fenghe and Gen. Li Shangfu are likely to spend the rest of their lives in prison after receiving suspended death sentences.

Caixin

First Chinese Oil Tanker Attacked in Strait of Hormuz as Iran-U.S. Conflict Escalates — Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have escalated sharply following U.S. attempts to escort commercial vessels.

China Leans on Younger Seniors to Solve Rural Elder-Care Crisis — Facing a rapidly aging population and the hollowing out of rural households, China is formalizing a novel solution for elderly care.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

China corporate earnings down for 3rd straight year — 1 in 4 listed companies bleed red ink in 2025 amid weak domestic demand.

Opinion: China’s role in enabling Iran’s Shahed drone supply lines — Beijing’s intermediaries, tech transfers and networks sustain Tehran’s effective low-cost weapon. By Anushka Saxena.

Bloomberg

China Asks Banks to Pause New Loans to US-Sanctioned Refiners — China’s financial regulator advised the country’s largest banks to temporarily suspend new loans to five refiners recently sanctioned by the US.

JPMorgan, Citi Sued for Frozen Payments to Sanctioned China Firm — JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. were sued by a Chinese energy company for freezing payments meant for a firm that later came under US sanctions.

Pentagon’s Botched Blacklist Highlights Frail Trump-Xi Truce — A mishandled blacklisting of tech giants Alibaba and Baidu gives a rare window into an administration often at odds with itself on how to approach Beijing.

Reuters

Tesla’s China-made EV sales jump 36% in April, extending rebound — Tesla ‘s China-made EV sales jumped 36% on the year in April, a sixth month of gains, as the U.S. automaker fights to ​hold ground.

U.S. President Trump’s renewed trade war with China — U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in May on his first visit to China in eight years.

What’s at stake at the Trump-Xi summit — U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing next week, as both countries seek to stabilise a relationship strained by tensions over trade, Taiwan and the Iran war.

Other Publications