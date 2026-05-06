The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

Mega-Donations Push China’s University Fundraising to Historic High — Total large donations topped 12 billion yuan last year.

Chinese Brokerages Post Strong First-Quarter Earnings Despite Stock Slide — The disconnect between record earnings and sinking valuations highlights growing market skepticism over the sustainability of China’s debt-fueled equities rally amid looming regulatory fee cuts.

U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong Firms Over Alleged Iranian Shadow Banking Network — The measures, announced April 28 by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, target what Washington described as a system used by Iranian banks to move tens of billions of dollars linked to “sanctions evasion and Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism.”

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Trump administration looks to ease memory chip crunch with supply chain bloc — US officials to visit Philippines for Pax Silica project after Trump-Xi meeting.

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications