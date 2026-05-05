The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

China Steps Up U.S. Sanctions Fight, Defying Blacklisting Over Iranian Oil — Beijing’s first-time use of ‘blocking rule’ comes ahead of expected Trump-Xi summit.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Bessent Calls on China, Allies to Join US Operation in Hormuz — US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on US allies and on China to join an American operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Mozambique Weighs Swapping Dollar Debt for Yuan in China Talks — Mozambique is considering converting the $1.4 billion it owes China into renminbi loans as part of a debt restructuring with its biggest bilateral creditor.

Trump Says He Looks Forward to Xi Summit Even as Tensions Mount — President Donald Trump said he’s looking forward to meeting Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, signaling his plans for the high-stakes summit are still on.

Reuters

US prepared for visa sanctions on China over migrants issue, official says — China is slowing its efforts to repatriate Chinese nationals who are in the U.S. illegally, a senior Trump administration official ​told Reuters.

Taiwan won’t give in to pressure, president says of Africa trip China denounced — President Lai Ching-te arrived home on Tuesday from Eswatini saying Taiwan would not give in to pressure.

Other Publications