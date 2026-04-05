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Why China Should Boost its Lending To Developing Countries

China's retreat from lending to developing countries has come at precisely the wrong time for the global economy.

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The Wire China Podcast

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

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