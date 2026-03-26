The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

Meituan Posts Quarterly Loss as Price War Continues — The Chinese food-delivery giant continued to bleed from a brutal price war, posting a second straight quarter in the red.

China’s MiniMax Wants AI to Be Your New Work ‘Bestie’ — As AI models become more capable of completing complex tasks, MiniMax is betting on AI becoming an integral part of workers’ daily lives.

Trump’s Ambivalence on Taiwan Opens a Historic Opportunity for China — Deterring an attack on the island has been a bedrock American policy for 75 years. Xi Jinping sees a chance to change that.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Chinese Education Influencer’s Sudden Death Prompts Grief, and Reflection — The influencer, Zhang Xuefeng, was known for no-nonsense, some said cynical, advice about how to win in China’s educational rat race. He died at 41.

Trump Had His Eye on China, Then Plunged Into a New Mideast War — The Trump administration said the Middle East would “recede” in importance as the China challenge took priority. But the president started the war in Iran.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Dominican Republic Is Next Frontier in US-China Space Race — China has made space cooperation one of the pillars of its outreach to Latin America, offering developing nations infrastructure and expertise.

China’s Official Calm Belies a War Battering Small Factories — The gap between Beijing’s studied calm and the gathering pain on China’s factory floors was on full display at the Boao Forum, with officials making only veiled references to global instability.

China’s CXMT Rides AI Boom to Record Revenue Ahead of IPO — ChangXin Memory Technologies Inc. more than doubled revenue to $8 billion in 2025, due to surging prices for storage chips.

Reuters

US lawmakers to introduce bill to ban government use of Chinese robots — Lawmakers argued that such robots present ​a national security risk because they could be used to gather data to send ​back to China or could be remotely controlled from China.

Other Publications