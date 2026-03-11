The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

China Has Spent Years Preparing for the Iran Oil Crisis — Massive oil stockpiles and a shift to electric vehicles help insulate the economy from supply disruptions in the Mideast.

Opinion: The Pentagon-Anthropic Spat Is Good for China — A precedent from early-20th-century Britain augurs ill for the heavy-handed U.S. approach. By Katherine C. Epstein.

The Financial Times

China warns Maersk and MSC over high freight rates from Iran war — Transport ministry summons executives to express concerns about supply chain disruptions.

India relaxes rules on Chinese investment — Surging energy prices are putting Indian economy under pressure.

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Award-winning memory chip expert Shi Guojun leaves U.S. for job at top Chinese semiconductor firm — Scientist will lead planning and development in emerging industries at DK Electronic Materials, focusing on the semiconductor memory business.

Demand for AI talent in China outpaces job postings in other ‘new-economy’ sectors — AI-related positions accounted for more than a quarter of new-economy job listings in the first two months of the year, report says.

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

The Tycoon Who Had a Secret Life as an Alleged Scam Kingpin — Chen Zhi developed a sprawling network of politicians and banks while he built a global fortune and alleged “pig butchering” scam hubs.

China’s Cosco Halts Panama Port Operations as Tensions Rise — The state-owned shipping giant announced its decision to halt all of its departures and arrivals at the port.

Reuters

China is rebuilding its grip on North Korea. Is Kim Jong Un ready to oblige? — Growing trade ties and new border infrastructure show Beijing is drawing Pyongyang back into its orbit.

U.S. tariff reprieve sparks scramble, and scepticism, in China’s export hubs — The divergent reactions underscore how deeply the U.S.–China trade clashes have unsettled businesses and how fragile the longer-term ​relationship remains.

Other Publications