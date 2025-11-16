The Chokepoint Race

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping before a bilateral meeting, October 30, 2025, in Busan, South Korea. Credit: The White House via Flickr

The United States-China relationship has become a fight over chokepoints. That has become more apparent than ever over the last month, as new restrictions imposed by Beijing on rare earths shipments forced Washington to delay a major export control expansion — part of a one-year trade truce. An excerpt from a fact sheet on the U.S.-China deal, November 1, 2025. Credit: White House The deal, agreed by Xi Jinping and Donald Trump at their meeting in South Korea, has bought both co