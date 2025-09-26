The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal Baidu Wants Driverless Robotaxis in Dubai by First Quarter 2026 — The Chinese company’s robotaxi arm operates over 1,000 robotaxis globally. Chinese Premier Signals Desire for Stable U.S. Relations in New York Visit — Li Qiang urged U.S. executives to help maintain a fragile detente between Beijing and Washington. The Financial Times Russia is helping train China’s paratroopers, leaked files show — Documents point to deepening Sino-Russian milSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com