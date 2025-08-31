logo for print

Fool’s Gold?

Laopu Gold, a homegrown jewelry brand that defied the consumer slowdown, is hailed as China’s Hermès. But some are raising doubts over whether it can sustain its success.

Cover Story

Cycling into the Future

In an extract from his new book, Breakneck, Dan Wang hops on his bike to explore how China’s problems throw America’s into stark relief. How is it, he asks while biking through Guizhou, that China’s poorest provinces have better infrastructure than America’s richest states.

