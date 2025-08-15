The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal China’s Economy Shows Signs of Slowing, Raising Pressure on Beijing — Broad-based slowdown boosts the case for more stimulus as trade war bites. Canada PM Carney Aims to Resolve Canola Row With China — Officials will advance a “constructive dialogue” with their Chinese counterparts while supporting domestic canola producers. Opinion: Are We Going to Scarborough Shoal? — China harasses a U.S. ally after its President says he’d back Taiwan. By The Ed