Truck Crash

Illustration by Sam Ward

When Hou Xiaodi founded the autonomous trucking company TuSimple ten years ago, he was optimistic about launching a U.S. tech firm with Chinese roots — and for good reason. Hou Xiaodi, October 19, 2022. Credit: TechCrunch Jack Ma had just celebrated Alibaba’s record $25 billion IPO on the floor of the New York stock exchange and had plans to expand his group’s U.S. presence. Chinese search engine Baidu had opened a $300 million AI research lab in Sunnyvale California, and companies l