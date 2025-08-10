Hong Kong Media — Sliding Towards Irrelevance

Police officers stand guard in the Causeway Bay area on the 36th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong, June 4, 2025. Credit: Chan Long Hei via AP Images

In May this year, I found out how in today’s Hong Kong, comments from one’s past can be dug up and abruptly used against you. People in Hong Kong march in protest of a proposed extradition bill, on June 16, 2019. Credit: Charly Monsoon via Flickr For over ten years, I have taken part in a thrice-weekly Q and A on RTHK Radio, the city’s public service broadcaster, from my base in Washington, D.C. On a recent visit to Hong Kong, I noticed some young RTHK staffers whispering about the n