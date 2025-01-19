logo for print

Mark Clifford on Why Jimmy Lai’s Story Matters

The former journalist talks about writing the biography of Apple Daily’s publisher, his ongoing national security trial in Hong Kong, and hopes for a political solution.

Cover Story

All In

Kai-Fu Lee once held a unique and privileged status: The former Apple, Microsoft and Google executive was as beloved in Silicon Valley as he was in China. But in recent years, as the U.S.-China rivalry over AI has intensified, Lee has been forced to choose a side — and it's not entirely clear he chose the winning one.

The Evolution of the UFLPA

  • Review the origins and impact of the UFLPA
  • Understand ongoing enforcement challenges
  • Use data to reveal connections to forced labor
