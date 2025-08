Illustration by Luis Grañena

In 2017, the Chinese economist Chenggang Xu met Jack Ma inside his palatial home in Hangzhou. The Alibaba founder had recently funded an academy of social sciences of which Xu was a founding member. During a group meeting at Ma’s mansion, Xu tried to politely warn the outspoken billionaire that the explosive growth of Ant Group, Alibaba’s fintech arm, was a colossal political liability. A statement released by Alibaba, agreeing to pay a $2.8 billion fine imposed in 2021. Source: gov