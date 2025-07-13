logo for print

Nicholas Borst on China’s Complicated Relationship with the Private Sector

The analyst on how Beijing’s need for control hamstrings its businesses and entrepreneurs.

Cover Story

The Company that Refuses to Decouple

Walmart should be in trouble in China, where its competitors are in retreat and its sourcing operations have been criticised by both Beijing and Washington. But the American retailer seems to have found a way forward in a difficult sector and remains one of the biggest benefactors of China-U.S. trade.
The Big Picture
Huawei

The 50 Percent Problem

Nicholas Borst is director of China research at Seafarer Capital Partners, a California-based investment adviser focused on emerging markets. Previous to that, he was a senior analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco...

Navigate China's Business Landscape with Confidence.

  • Gain visibility into supplier risks
  • Easily manage trade compliance
  • Conduct in-depth due diligence
Learn More

The Wire China Archives

Read More Articles