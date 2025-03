Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

For more than a decade, Jeremy Daum, a senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School, has been a contributing editor at China Law Translate, a website he founded that hosts open-source English translations and analysis of Chinese laws. China Law Translate aims to expand accessibility and understanding of the Chinese legal system. Before the pandemic, Daum was based for many years in China, but has since returned to the U.S.. As part of his work, he has examined a wide variety of