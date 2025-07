Eric Trump speaks during the Bitcoin 2025 conference at the Venetian in Las Vegas, May 28, 2025. Credit: Travis P Ball/Sipa USA via AP Images

Bitmain, the Chinese company that leads the world in making bitcoin mining equipment, is looking to become more American — all while growing its commercial ties with the family of President Trump. Bitmain's new ANTRACK V2, a hydro-cooling cabinet for cryptocurrency mining, as displayed on Bitmain's website. Beijing-based Bitmain, which has a roughly four-fifths share of the global market for specialized bitcoin mining gear according to Cambridge University research, will announce by the