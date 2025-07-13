The Company that Refuses to Decouple

A customer leaves after shopping at Sam's Club on opening day in Guangzhou, October 27, 2009. Credit: Vincent Yu/AP Images

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

Tu Ma, a Hangzhou housewife, changed her consumption habits after having a baby in 2018. She began paying more attention to the safety and nutrition labels on food and household products, and was impressed by those available at the Sam’s Club warehouse chain operated by Walmart. “There were many instances when I bought similar products from other places and when I compared them, those from Sam’s Club were indeed higher standard and offered better value for money,” says Tu, who signed up