The Company that Refuses to Decouple

Walmart should be in trouble in China, where its competitors are in retreat and its sourcing operations have been criticised by both Beijing and Washington. But the American retailer seems to have found a way forward in a difficult sector and remains one of the biggest benefactors of China-U.S. trade.

Cover Story

Mr. Magnet

Can a Japanese scientist loosen China’s grip on the rare earths supply chain needed for critical magnet technologies?
The Big Picture
Huawei

The 50 Percent Problem

Tu Ma, a Hangzhou housewife, changed her consumption habits after having a baby in 2018. She began paying more attention to the safety and nutrition labels on food and household products, and was impressed by...

