The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal Trump Administration Seeks to Ban China From Buying U.S. Farms — Officials say adversaries’ U.S. farmland ownership can imperil national security; Beijing has dismissed concerns. U.S. Ports Appeal for Delay to Tariffs on Chinese Cranes — Trump administration weighs tariffs of up to 100% on ship-to-shore cranes made in China that are widely used at U.S. ports. China’s Downward Price Pressures Stayed Elevated in June — The producer-price index fell 3.6% Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com