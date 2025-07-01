The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal Chinese AI Chipmakers Target $1.66 Billion in Onshore Listings — Two Chinese AI chip companies aim to raise a combined $1.66 billion through initial public offerings, as China steps up efforts to achieve chip independence amid an escalating U.S-China tech competition. China’s Communist Party Now Has 100 Million Members. Many Are in It for the Paycheck. — In a sluggish economy, membership is seen as a path to a stable state-sector income. China Caixin PMI SSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com