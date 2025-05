Apple CEO Tim Cook at a flagship Apple store in Chengdu, October 16, 2023. Credit: VCG via Getty Images

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

First the Apple executives were stunned; a few months later they panicked; then, as iPhone sales in China missed Apple’s targets, Tim Cook reassured investors and analysts that everything was fine. Tim Cook mentions Apple’s performance in China during a November 1, 2018 earnings conference call. Transcript via The Motley Fool The drama began in early 2018, a time when Apple executives thought they’d be basking in the halo of the iPhone X. The “tenth anniversary” iPhone was a big