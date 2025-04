Illustration by Pete Ryan

On Thanksgiving day in 2016, an autistic nine-year-old went missing in the Houston suburb of Pearland. The local police initiated a massive search and rescue effort, roping in bloodhounds and neighboring police departments. But no one could find the child before the worst came to pass and the boy was found drowned in a pond. A subsequent Pearland police report noted that having a drone involved in the search could have saved him. A Pearland Police Office with a DJI Matrice 300 drone. Cr