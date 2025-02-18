The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.
The Wall Street Journal
- Baidu Profit Doubles, Revenue Falls Less Than Expected — The Beijing-based internet company said Tuesday that fourth-quarter revenue fell 2.4%, better than analysts’ estimates.
- China’s Love Affair With Luxury Has Cooled — A sluggish economy, an austere political mood and the feeling among some consumers that pricey brands are passé have combined to end the boom that propelled the industry in recent years.
- China Sends Message to Its Tech Leaders: We Need You — Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled to top tech CEOs that he needed their help to deliver economic growth and self-sufficiency.
- Tencent Shares Rise as App Launches DeepSeek Testing — The Chinese technology giant has begun tests to integrate homegrown startup DeepSeek’s AI model into its Weixin messaging app.
- The New Plan for Western Companies Is ABC: ‘Anything But China’ — With U.S.-China tensions soaring again, many tech businesses are accelerating moves to shift production out of China, offering opportunities for countries in Asia and Latin America to move up the value chain.
- The Rower Turned Engineer Who Helped Make Nvidia a $3 Trillion Company — Jonah Alben uses lessons from his days on Stanford’s rowing team to design AI chips and keep selling to China.
- Divorce Is Being Politicized in China—and Trapping Women in Abusive Marriages — Lawyers and sociologists say many women in abusive marriages in China have been actively discouraged from divorcing violent husbands.
- A Chinese Artist Takes On Beijing, Carefully — Xu Weixin navigates ‘a tough balance’ by posting a drawing every day on social media to protest China’s support of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
- Opinion: China’s Rehearsals for a Blockade of Taiwan — The head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command warns about Beijing’s plans. By The Editorial Board.
The Financial Times
- Xi seizes DeepSeek momentum to restore China tech chiefs to spotlight — President offers reassurance after crackdowns even as he stresses need to serve party’s strategic aims.
- Europe risks becoming ‘assembly plant’ for Chinese battery makers — Bloc needs a regulatory framework to ensure skills transfer from Asian companies, warns report.
- Tesla braces for delay to China licence as Trump trade tensions mount — Chinese authorities said to be weighing approval as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations with US.
- Which Chinese EV should you buy? — We take a look at the cars set to shake up the motoring market.
- Xi meets China’s business titans including Alibaba’s Jack Ma — Beijing promises ‘unwavering’ support for private sector as it seeks to reinvigorate economy.
- US and European energy groups at risk from uranium supply crunch — Metal used to power reactors faces shortages as demand for nuclear power rises.
- China’s unspoken question: who will succeed Xi Jinping? — The Chinese leader enjoys complete domination of party and state. But to maintain stability, he also needs to signal there is a succession process.
- Japan’s $1.5bn bet on ultra-thin solar cells in challenge to China — Tokyo aims to disrupt Beijing’s dominance of renewables and reduce fossil fuel dependence.
- China tightens grip on tech, minerals and engineers as trade war spirals — Groups such as Apple contractor Foxconn hit by efforts to stop knowhow and equipment leaving country.
- MI5 investigates use of Chinese green technology in UK — Concern has grown at Beijing’s potential hold on strategic assets.
- Business school teaching case study: how does Temu respond to tariff threats? — The Chinese ecommerce group has taken various measures to protect its global business.
- China’s construction of coal-fired power plants reaches highest in a decade — Report of 94.5GW of capacity being added last year undermines vow to start reducing carbon emissions by 2030.
- Opinion: Trade isn’t all about Trump — World business and commerce are changing in ways that have nothing to do with the US president’s tariff threats. By Rana Foroohar.
- Opinion: The US must play to its strengths to compete with China in Latin America — Washington can no longer afford to stand idle. By Robert Mosbacher Jr.
- Opinion: Tencent changes the messaging on its AI strategy — By choosing DeepSeek instead of its own model, the tech giant is opting for flexibility over full in-house control. By Lex.
The New York Times
- South Korea Bans Downloads of DeepSeek, the Chinese A.I. App — Regulators said they would suspend the app until they could be sure it complied with the country’s data protection laws.
- Jack Ma and Other Chinese Business Leaders Meet With Xi Jinping — The once-sidelined Alibaba founder was among the executives who met with Xi Jinping, in what was seen as a show of support for private enterprise by Beijing.
- Porsche Is No Longer a ‘Premium’ Sports Car in China — Chinese drivers are buying affordable electric vehicles loaded with new technology, a trend that is redefining high-end vehicles and hurting German automakers.
- East Timor’s Challenges Two Decades After Independence — East Timor has become a stable democracy after securing independence in 2002. But its finances are precarious, and nearly half of its people live in poverty.
- Cuts to U.S.-Backed Rights Groups Seen as a Win for China — U.S. funding for the promotion of democracy has been frozen, disrupting the work of groups that expose abuses in China. Chinese nationalists are celebrating.
- Opinion: Crypto Gamblers, Tech Oligarchs, Wall Street Opportunists. What Could Go Wrong? — Why the new Trump administration will inexorably weaken the country’s economic security. By Henry J. Farrell and Abraham L. Newman.
- Opinion: What America Can Gain if Trump Goes to China — A presidential visit to Beijing is an opportunity to make real progress in achieving a more balanced, stable relationship with China. By Bonnie S. Glaser.
- Opinion: Xi Is Making the World Pay for China’s Economic Blunders — Trump’s tariffs are bad enough, but Xi is fundamentally distorting world trade to dig China out of the hole its economic decisions have created. By Brad Setser.
Caixin
- How to Provide Relief as Personal Debt Piles up in China — China needs to find a way of supporting those in debt while maintaining financial stability.
- PBOC’s New Deputy, Billionaire Banker Bao Fan’s Bribery Probe — Insurance giant China Life to have new president, former financial official gets 11 years for bribery and money laundering.
- Shenzhen May Report First Drop in Fiscal Revenue Since 1990 — Traditionally, the city has garnered more than 80% of the income in its general public budget from tax, leaving it vulnerable to any weakness in economic growth.
- Doubt Cast on China’s Auto Exports to Russia as Moscow Tightens Rules — Tougher inspections coming as Russia finds defects in three Chinese truck brands.
- Opinion: Six Messages on the Private Sector From Xi’s Meeting With Business Leaders — It was a milestone event as the Private Economy Promotion Law is expected to be enacted. By Zhang Jun.
South China Morning Post
- China follows up fast on Xi’s pledge for private sector support — Only a day after President Xi Jinping vowed to back China’s private sector at a meeting with entrepreneurs, policies are being rolled out.
- DeepSeek may give China the soft power edge it’s looking for, particularly in Global South — If DeepSeek is cheaper alternative ‘it is possible that AI development and adoption in the Global South could take a Chinese turn’.
- China digs deep on mineral security as battle for resources with US intensifies — Rare earths and critical minerals with economic and tech value are prioritised in Beijing’s plans to maintain dominance over global supplies.
- China’s merchants on Temu, Shein face turmoil after Trump’s tariff reversal — Trump’s return to the White House has added to the challenges faced by cross-border merchants in China.
- Opinion: How China’s low-altitude economy can soar both at home and abroad — Behind the spectacle of flying cars and drone shows lies a bold economic plan to grow jobs, boost inclusion and transform industries. By Simon S.H. Chan.
Nikkei Asia
- Trump must avoid an ‘ugly deal’ with China — Beijing’s bait may be tempting, but he should never trade away security.
- Philippines suffers Chinese tourism setback with spying allegations — India seen as new source of visitors, but numbers still low.
- Pakistan rides China’s donkey demand to rev up economy — South Asian nation to supply animal skins used in traditional medicine.
- China, Cook Islands seabed research pact sparks environmental concerns — PM’s China visit yielded cooperation deals but rankled New Zealand.
- Opinion: China can counter Trump using his own trade playbook — Beijing has expanded ways to fight back against U.S. president’s ‘reciprocal’ tariffs. By Hanscom Smith.
Bloomberg
- China’s Private Berths Emerge as Hotspots for Russia, Iran Oil — A region that is home to the country’s largest buyers of Iranian and Russian crude is finding ways to circumvent the reluctance of larger port operators.
- Xi’s Embrace of China Tech CEOs Spurs Hope of Big Economic Shift — President Xi Jinping’s embrace of Chinese tech bosses is fueling hope Beijing is shifting its stance to give the private sector a freer hand as it fights a trade war with Donald Trump.
- Wall Street’s China Plans in Tatters After Years of Setbacks — Major banks are scaling back investments and cutting jobs as they rethink growth strategies.
- Why China Investors Finally Believe Xi’s Tech Crackdown Is Over — Even before President Xi Jinping met with leading Chinese entrepreneurs on Feb. 17, investors began piling into technology shares, betting that a years-long crackdown on the private sector was at an end.
- China Says Stable Yuan Key to World Economy Hit by Strong Dollar — China’s central bank governor said a steady yuan has contributed to the stability of global financial markets and economies around the world.
Reuters
- Chinese lithium company halts tech exports as trade tensions build — Some in the industry consider it is already a deterrent to exporting listed items to unfriendly countries.
- Xi’s new frontline corporate guard showcases his priorities, control — Beijing buckles down to navigate a deepening technology war with the United States and celebrate powerful Chinese firms that have triumphed in the face of U.S. pressure.
- Tiger Brokers adopts DeepSeek model as Chinese brokerages, funds rush to embrace AI — Tiger Brokers , an online broker backed by shareholders including Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi and renowned U.S. investor Jim Rogers, is the latest to embrace DeepSeek.
- China’s tech rally rests on ‘hot money’ — Trading also illustrated what has become an adage of investing in China in recent years, that the biggest prize goes to the earliest movers, especially if they can get out as soon as the euphoria begins to fade.
- South Africa says silence from US on bid for talks, China pledges support — Trump cut U.S. financial assistance to the country this month, citing disapproval of its land reform policy and genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
Other Publications
- Foreign Affairs: China Doesn’t Want to Lead an Axis — Beijing’s Deep Doubts About Russia and North Korea.
- The Economist: It’s not just AI. China’s medicines are surprising the world, too — Its firms are at the forefront of cheaper, faster drug discovery.
- The Economist: Xi’s rehabilitation of Jack Ma may be the most lucrative ever — Why China’s leader is making nice with the country’s tech billionaires.
- MIT Technology Review: Inside China’s electric-vehicle-to-humanoid-robot pivot — Here’s what the country’s big bet on robots might mean for the rest of the globe.