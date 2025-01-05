logo for print

China’s Struggles with a Consumer Society

The tightening of government controls over Chinese society over the past decade is especially at odds with its goal of spurring consumption.

Cover Story

The Great Brew Battle

After its Nasdaq-shaking accounting scandal of 2020, Luckin Coffee has staged a legendary comeback, surpassing even Starbucks in China in terms of revenue and store count. But the bad blood between Luckin's current and ousted leadership has resulted in a near clone, Cotti Coffee, as well as a brutal price war that is threatening to doom Luckin’s rebound and undermine China's burgeoning beverage scene.

The Evolution of the UFLPA

  • Review the origins and impact of the UFLPA
  • Understand ongoing enforcement challenges
  • Use data to reveal connections to forced labor
Watch Now

The Wire China Archives

Read More Articles