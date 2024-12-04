The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Antidoping Agency Froze Out Investigators Who Warned About China — The World Anti-Doping Agency’s investigative unit highlighted intelligence about Chinese athletes possibly using a banned medication, but were kept out of the loop when 23 swimmers tested positive for it.

G.M.’s Ailing China Business Will Deal It a $5 Billion Blow — General Motors and other foreign automakers are selling fewer cars and losing lots of money in China, where domestic electric and hybrid cars have taken off.

Philippines, China trade accusations on new South China Sea confrontation — Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons and side-swiped a Manila fisheries bureau boat on the way to deliver supplies to Filipino fishermen in the area, according to Philippines officials.

US law firm Paul Weiss to close Beijing office, joining China exodus — A growing number of major U.S. law firms have left China or shrunk their footprints there over the past two years.

